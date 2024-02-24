Shentu (CTK) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week

Shentu (CTK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001540 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Shentu has a total market cap of $103.40 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 131,313,256 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

