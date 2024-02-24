Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Keystone Law Group Trading Down 0.7 %
LON:KEYS opened at GBX 550 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Keystone Law Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 380 ($4.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 534.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 490.46. The stock has a market cap of £173.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,391.30 and a beta of 0.33.
About Keystone Law Group
