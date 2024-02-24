Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON:KEYS opened at GBX 550 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Keystone Law Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 380 ($4.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 534.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 490.46. The stock has a market cap of £173.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,391.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

