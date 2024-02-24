Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

LON ARBB opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.41) on Wednesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 840 ($10.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,150 ($14.48). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,006.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 972.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbuthnot Banking Group

In other news, insider Henry Angest acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.47) per share, with a total value of £990,000 ($1,246,537.40). 63.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

