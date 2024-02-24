Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.44

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 286704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SGML. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nucleo Capital LTDA. grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 2,796,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 466,688 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 13.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 104,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 718,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

