Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 9.66.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

