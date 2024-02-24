Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $150.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.51. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $153.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,151,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

