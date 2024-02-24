Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.40.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,573.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,147 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,749. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.36. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

