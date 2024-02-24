Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.78.

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

