Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
CREG opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.