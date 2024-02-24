Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $229.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.19. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock worth $125,943,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

