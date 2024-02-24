Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $229.34 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.19.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

