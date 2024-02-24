SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

