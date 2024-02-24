SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $77.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEDG. Mizuho upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.69.

SEDG opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $339.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

