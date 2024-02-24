Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 954,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,448 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 57,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

