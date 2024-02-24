Sourceless (STR) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Sourceless has a market cap of $161.90 million and $1,014.15 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001428 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00014833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,148.66 or 1.00026941 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00186079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00770716 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,241.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

