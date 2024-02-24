Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

