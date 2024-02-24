SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 284,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.