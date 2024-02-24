SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.78

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 69258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364,449 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,236,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 588,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 105,450 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 279,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.