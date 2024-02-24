SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $389.98

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $389.98 and last traded at $388.29, with a volume of 1671870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $386.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,414,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

