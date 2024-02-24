SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Stock Position Cut by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after buying an additional 274,521 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock remained flat at $57.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

