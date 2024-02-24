SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.20

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.20 and last traded at $117.03, with a volume of 2368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.46. The company has a market cap of $597.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.