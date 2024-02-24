Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,885 shares during the quarter. Spok accounts for about 1.5% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Spok by 62,887.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spok during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Spok by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spok by 162.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.92. 245,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,810. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Spok’s payout ratio is 162.34%.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $917,298.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $917,298.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,238.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $219,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,961.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

