SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.68

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 8087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SRH Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,360,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 154,353 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $14,283,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 135,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

