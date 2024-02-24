SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.68

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 8087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.
SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SRH Total Return Fund
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.