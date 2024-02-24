STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,289 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 442,040 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

