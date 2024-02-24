Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 48.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,845,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,304. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

