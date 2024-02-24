Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 120,891 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,306,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,891 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $670,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 168,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,489,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,952,000 after purchasing an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 79,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.