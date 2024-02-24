Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of M&T Bank worth $38,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Get Our Latest Report on MTB

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.