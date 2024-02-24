Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $37,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $85.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $86.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

