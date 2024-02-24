Stifel Nicolaus Cuts AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target to $17.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABCL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

