Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $80.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $63.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.