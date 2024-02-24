StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Amedisys Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:AMED opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
