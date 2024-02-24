StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
Shares of MARK opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Remark by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth $35,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.