StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.43.

Get WestRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WRK

WestRock Stock Down 0.1 %

WRK stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $44.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.