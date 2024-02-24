StockNews.com Downgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Sell

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

XEL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

