StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently -42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

