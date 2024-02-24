StockNews.com Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INSM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. Insmed has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $133,616.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $204,205.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,721.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

