StockNews.com Lowers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NUE. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.43.

NYSE:NUE opened at $189.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

