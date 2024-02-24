StockNews.com Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of TGS opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

