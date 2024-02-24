Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 9.2 %
Shares of STRM opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
