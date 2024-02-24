Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of STRM opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Streamline Health Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

