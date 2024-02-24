Substratum Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 33.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $1.35 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001433 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,120.19 or 0.99997199 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.11 or 0.00182136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009629 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024124 USD and is down -33.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

