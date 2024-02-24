Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

SMMF opened at $26.44 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 430.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

