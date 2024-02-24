Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.23

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.23 and last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 246618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

