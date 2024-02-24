Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of SUN opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $63.96.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 92.58%.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

