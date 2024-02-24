Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 247.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO remained flat at $11.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,174. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

