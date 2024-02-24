SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Financial Survey

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of SuperCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kopin has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $47.40 million 5.67 -$19.33 million ($0.19) -12.37 SuperCom $17.65 million 0.06 -$7.46 million ($0.51) -0.35

This table compares Kopin and SuperCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SuperCom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SuperCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -44.13% -56.61% -36.42% SuperCom -9.79% 91.58% 9.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kopin and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00 SuperCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kopin currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given Kopin’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than SuperCom.

Summary

Kopin beats SuperCom on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About SuperCom

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

