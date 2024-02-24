Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Surge Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.17.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.