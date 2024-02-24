Susquehanna Trims Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price to $44.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.73.

Shares of CZR opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

