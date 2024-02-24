Susquehanna Trims Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Target Price to $5.50

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.15.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 13.3% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 31.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

