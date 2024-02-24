SwissBorg (CHSB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.20 Million

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $178.40 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg launched on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 985,304,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,204,858 tokens. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

