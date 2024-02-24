Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $38,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $575.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $533.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.44. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.58 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

